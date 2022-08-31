Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to hold meeting on discussion of text of peace treaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold a meeting to discuss the text of the peace treaty next month, Trend reports.

President of European Council Charles Michel said this after the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify substantive work to promote a peace treaty regulating interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The foreign ministers were instructed to meet within a month to work out draft texts.