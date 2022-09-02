President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Italy: new impetus to development of strategic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to Italy at the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Trend reports.

The visit is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss current issues in a number of areas in the process of implementing the Joint Declaration on strengthening a multifaceted strategic partnership signed between Azerbaijan and Italy during the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the country in February 2020, further expanding cooperation in these areas, and determining the next steps oriented on results.

It’s expected that President Ilham Aliyev will take part as the main guest in the international forum held annually in Cernobbio (Italy) by the The European House – Ambrosetti analytical center, founded in 1965. The center is a leading think tank in the field of management and consulting services in Italy. It’s expected that President Ilham Aliyev will make a speech on ‘Azerbaijan's role in ensuring energy security’ at the main plenary session of this forum.

The visit is carried out during the interim government of Italy. Traditionally, during such periods, no foreign visits to Italy are made, no meetings with foreign official delegations are held, and no decisions are made on domestic and foreign policy issues. The fact that the visit of President Ilham Aliyev took place despite the limited activity of the government, testifies to the great importance that Italy attaches to strategic relations with Azerbaijan.

Italy is the number one political, economic and trade partner of Azerbaijan among the member states of the European Union. In particular, Rome actively supports the strengthening of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union and NATO.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Italy reached a new, higher level with the signing of the ‘Joint declaration on strengthening the multifaceted strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy’ during the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the country on February 19 through 21, 2020.

Within the framework of this document, the parties expressed their readiness to further strengthen the strategic partnership in all areas. Another important aspect of the joint declaration is that it was the first such document signed by Azerbaijan with a G7 country.

Trade and economic cooperation is of particular importance in relations between Azerbaijan and Italy. In 2021, the volume of trade between the two countries reached the level of the pre-COVID-19 period ($9 billion), and in the first eight months of 2022, it amounted to more than $11 billion, growing compared to the same period of last year.

Azerbaijan is Italy's largest trading partner among the countries of the South Caucasus. More than 90 percent of Italy's trade in this region accounts for Azerbaijan.

The energy cooperation is at a high level. Azerbaijan ranks first in terms of oil supplies to Italy and third in terms of gas supplies. The Southern Gas Corridor and its section Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP) are an important factor in strengthening bilateral energy cooperation and Italy's energy security.

TAP currently supplies about 10 percent of Italy's gas needs. As a result of the agreement reached with the European Union on increasing the volume of gas transported by Azerbaijan to Europe, this figure will double.

Currently, more than 100 Italian companies operate in Azerbaijan in such areas as industry, construction, trade, and agriculture. A number of companies are engaged in restoration and construction work in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, and negotiations are underway with other interested companies.

In recent years, cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture and humanitarian activities has been dynamically developing. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the projects and events organized in Italy by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation made a great contribution to the development of relations and contacts between the peoples of the two countries in the field of culture.

As an indicator of the high level of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Italy, 2020 was declared the Year of Azerbaijani Culture in Italy.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Italy in the field of education began to expand on June 1, 2002 with the signing in Baku of the agreement on cooperation in the field of culture, science and technology between the governments. The most significant achievement between the two countries in the field of education was the agreement on the establishment of the Italian-Azerbaijani University in Baku during the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Italy in February 2020.

As part of that visit, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ADA University and Luiss Guido Carli University in Italy. Over the past period, conceptual and strategic documents of the Italian-Azerbaijani University have been prepared, the University of Bologna, Polytechnic University of Turin, Polytechnic University of Milan and the University of Rome La Sapienza, as well as the Luiss University, have been identified as partners.

Following this successful cooperation, a ceremony of exchanging signed agreements on academic cooperation between ADA University and five leading Italian higher educational institutions - Luiss Guido Carli University, Sapienza University of Rome, Turin Polytechnic University, University of Bologna and Polytechnic University of Milan was held in Rome on September 1 in connection with the definition of the framework for cooperation on the Italian-Azerbaijani University, and the creation of faculties and programs.

The event, which took place in the new building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy, was attended by President Ilham Aliyev. As the head of state noted in his speech, the ceremony testifies that in the future Azerbaijan and Italy will act as strategic partners in the field of education as well.

Given all the above, this visit of the Azerbaijani president, which has already begun very successfully, will open a new page in cooperation in various fields.