Azerbaijan presents its machine-guns at ADEX-2022 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry has presented a number of domestically produced machine guns at the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022), Trend reports.

One of the largest machine guns of domestic production presented at the exhibition is the AT 30 machine gun. Its ammunition includes 30 mm cartridges. The machine gun is capable of firing from 300 to 550 rounds per minute.

The ministry also presented the Iglim machine gun which can be loaded with 12.7x108 mm cartridges and is capable of hitting targets in the air, on land and water, as well as machine guns with 7.62 mm and other caliber cartridges.

The production of cartridges of 12.7x108, 14.5x114 and other calibers has been established in Azerbaijan.