Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Kazakh deputy minister of defense (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met up with Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Lieutenant- General Ruslan Shpekbayev within the framework of the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022), Trend reports via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, importance of further expanding cooperation between two countries in military, military-technical and military-educational areas, as well as intensification of mutual visit on the level of expert groups was noted and other issues of interest,were discussed.