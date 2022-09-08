Trips of Azerbaijani NGO representatives to Shusha organized (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 8. Today alone trips to Shusha of more than 800 representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been organized, head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Work with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and Communications Vusal Guliyev told Trend.

He noted that trips of NGO representatives to the liberated territories are organized on a regular basis.

"The representatives get acquainted with the grave consequences of Armenian occupation of the territories, settlements destroyed as a result of vandalism directed against the material, cultural and historical heritage of the Azerbaijani people, as well as cultural and historical places. At the same time, the participants of the trips can observe the progress of large-scale and intensive reconstruction and construction work carried out in Shusha and along the roads in the territories liberated from occupation," Guliyev said.

He emphasized the declaration of 2022 as the 'Year of Shusha' by the President Ilham Aliyev, taking into the account the historic significance and high spiritual value of the city to Azerbaijani people, as well as importance of events held in Shusha by a number of NGOs.