Azerbaijan inviting Swiss companies to benefit from its new economic opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. Azerbaijan has invided Swiss companies to benefit from its new economic opportunities, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during an event dedicated to celebration of the National Day of Switzerland, Trend reports.

"We are interested in developing relations with Swiss companies in various fields, while trade relations between our countries more than doubled in the first seven months. Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war opened up new economic opportunities in the region," Jabbarov noted.

He stressed that successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland is based on friendly relations and mutual respect.

Jabbarov also noted that the joint economic commission is one of the main platforms for the development of relations between the two countries, and Azerbaijan is looking forward to the meeting of the commission, which will be held at the end of the year.