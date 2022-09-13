Azerbaijan's MFA holds briefing for representatives of diplomatic corps (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. A briefing for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, involving Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on September 13, Trend reports citing the ministry.

During the briefing, the participants were provided with detailed information on urgent and adequate measures taken to prevent military aggression caused by large-scale military provocations of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Kalbajar, Lachin and Dashkasan districts. Azerbaijan's retaliatory steps were limited and were targeted at legitimate military objectives rather than the civilian population.

The briefing emphasized that the act of aggression of Armenia, committed on the conditional state border, is one of the links in the chain of Armenia's recent military and political provocations. Among these provocations are Armenia's flagrant infringing upon the trilateral statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders, the incomplete withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan's territory, the continued landmine planting policy of Armenia along Azerbaijani territories, preventing the opening of transport communication, taking destructive steps against the peace process, as well as ignoring Azerbaijan's offerings to start specific peace agreement negotiations, etc.

Furthermore, the briefing stressed that the military tensions in the region are not in the interests of the Azerbaijani side in conditions of returning internally displaced persons to the Aghali village of the Zangilan district, as well as amidst reconstruction activities carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories.

At the end of the briefing, the briefing participants delivered speeches and answered relevant questions.