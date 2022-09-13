Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 20:18)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov took place on September 13, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed the recent confrontation and tensions in the region.

Minister Bayramov informed the interlocutor on the current regional situation following the large-scale provocations of the Armenian armed forces, as well as on the steps taken by Azerbaijan to suppress these actions. Armenia's regular shelling of Azerbaijani Army positions over the past month, its continued landmine planting policy along Azerbaijani territories, and non-withdrawal of Armenian armed detachments from Azerbaijan's liberated territories in violation of trilateral statements were also emphasized.

Minister Lavrov stressed the need to prevent conflict in the region, as well as the importance of the full implementation of the trilateral statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.