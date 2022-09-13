Azerbaijan’s FM, Josep Borell hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borell have held a phone conversation, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region and the tension caused by the provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan on the border.

Bayramov noted that Armenia, grossly violating its obligations, committed large-scale provocations, as a result of which 50 Azerbaijani servicemen were killed. These actions are part of the provocations that Armenia has been carrying out in recent months. It was emphasized that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took adequate measures to respond to military provocations in order to protect the country's territorial integrity.

Josep Borrell expressed concern about the tension, noting the importance of continuing negotiations between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia through the mediation of the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel. He noted the intention of EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar to visit the region these days.