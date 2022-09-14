Azerbaijan's FM, US Assistant Secretary of State hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. On September 14, 2022, a phone conversation took place between Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State of the United States of America for European and Eurasian Affairs, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan's foreign ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed about the ongoing tension in the areas along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and brought to the attention of the other side the serious concern of the Azerbaijani side about the current situation.

It was emphasized that, despite the ceasefire reached on September 13, the Armenian side continued to attack our positions in violation of the agreement, as a result of which our servicemen were killed. It was noted that Azerbaijan only responded to the attacks of the Armenian side and struck at military units. It was emphasized that it is important for Armenia to unconditionally observe the ceasefire, refrain from provocations and resolve problems through negotiations. It was stated that Azerbaijan is interested in the process of normalizing relations with Armenia at the political and diplomatic level.

Karen Donfried expressed concern about the growing tension in the region and said that the American side expects an immediate cessation of hostilities and compliance with the ceasefire. She stressed that it is important to ensure stability and continue the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.