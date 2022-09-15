Azerbaijani, Turkish chiefs of General Staff hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. A phone conversation between the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Yashar Guler took place on September 15, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Colonel General Valiyev informed his colleague about the combat confrontation that occurred as a result of a large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and the decisive retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army Units.

In his turn, Army General Guler expressed condolences regarding Azerbaijani servicemen, who became martyrs during the suppression of the Armenian armed forces’ provocation, and wished recovery to the wounded. He emphasized that Türkiye, as always, is standing by Azerbaijan.