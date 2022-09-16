...
Azerbaijan restores historical and cultural objects in Shusha - special representative of Azerbaijani president

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijan started restoration of historical objects in Shusha city, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov said during a special session on the 'Investment opportunities in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions' topic, Trend reports.

According to him, mosques, museums and memorable places are being restored.

"Azerbaijan has already restored four historical and cultural objects of Shusha city. A plan for the restoration of the city has already been prepared and its confirmation is expected from the head of state," Karimov said.

