Prolongation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship for one more year until 2023 is sign of respect - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Prolongation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship for one more year until 2023 is a sign of respect, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, Trend reports.

"Since 2019 Azerbaijan is chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, the second largest international institution after the UN, which unites 120 countries. Our chairmanship was unanimously prolonged for one more year until 2023 and this is a sign of respect, confidence and trust in our country. Azerbaijan will continue to build its activities based on international law, justice and global security," the head of state said.