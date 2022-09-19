Azerbaijan's Naval Forces holding Command-Staff Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Azerbaijan's Naval Forces are holding Command-Staff Exercises in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, approved by Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During a briefing related to the start of the exercises, Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov received the reports on the progress of the exercises and the upcoming activities to be carried out.

The primary objectives of the exercises are improving the practical skills of commanders and staff officers in prompt decision-making and effective use of available forces in various conditions.