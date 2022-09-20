Azerbaijan actively works to restore historical heritage of liberated territories - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The main goal of Azerbaijan is to restore its liberated lands and cultural heritage, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said this during the international conference on 'Culture economy in Azerbaijan: Development impulses from Shusha', Trend reports

"Today, along with the physical restoration of the liberated territories, Azerbaijan is actively working on the restoration of cultural heritage, culture, value and traditions of Karabakh," he stated.

Karimov stressed that Azerbaijan has every opportunity to implement this initiative.

According to him, the creative industry is becoming increasingly important in the development of the cultural economy.

Karimov emphasized that the Azerbaijani ministry has developed a strategy for the development of the creative industry.

"This strategy covers all the necessary areas, including export potential, state support, encouragement, as well as an increase in this sector in the total share of GDP. Azerbaijan is confident that the conditions that it has created will help attract the private sector to this area," the minister informed.

He added that private entrepreneurs in the creative industry have already started implementing projects.