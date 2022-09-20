Member states of Arab League should provide full support to Azerbaijan – former ISESCO director general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Member states of the Arab League should provide full support to Azerbaijan, former Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri tweeted, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

Commenting on the visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Armenia, Altwaijri emphasized that Armenia is the aggressor, and Pelosi is supporting this aggressor.

During the night of September 12, the Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border. At night, the sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces using the mountainous terrain and the existing ravine gaps mined the territories and supply roads between the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units in different directions. The confrontation occurred as a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units in order to immediately suppress these actions.