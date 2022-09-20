Azerbaijan put forward 5 demands to France after attack of Armenian radicals on our embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Azerbaijani embassy demands that the French authorities take action after the attack by Armenian radicals on the embassy building in Paris.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev wrote about this on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Tuesday.

"We demand from the French authorities:

1. Conduct a comprehensive investigation into the September 18, 2022 attack by Armenian radical groups;

2. Give the attack a legal assessment;

3. Repair the damage caused by this attack;

4. Bring those responsible to justice

5. Within the framework of the principle of reciprocity, it is necessary to ensure round-the-clock police duty in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Paris and the building of the Cultural Center, since they are under constant threat of such actions," he wrote.