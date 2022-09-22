Slovakia intention to support demining efforts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. On September 21, within the framework of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Rastislav Kacer, Trend reports citing the press service of MFA.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his appointment. He noted that bilateral relations between the two countries are developing in a number of areas and there is great potential for expanding this cooperation. The importance of consistent work in order to develop bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere, as well as to encourage mutual investment was emphasized.

The Foreign Minister also informed about the new situation in the region after the 44-day war, the measures taken by Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the tripartite statements, the behavior and latest provocations of the Armenian side contrary to its obligations, as well as the mine threat in the liberated territories.

Minister Rastislav Kacher noted the importance of continuing the existing political dialogue between our countries. He stressed the importance of observing the principles of international law, which are the basis of interstate relations. The Minister added that he is aimed at further development of cooperation, trade and economic ties between Slovakia and Azerbaijan. Taking into account Slovakia's extensive experience and technology, he emphasized the intention to support demining efforts.

The ministers also discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations and other areas of mutual interest.