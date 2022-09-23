Azerbaijan discusses joining several international conventions with conditions on Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan will join several conventions with certain conditions regarding Armenia, Trend reports.

The issue has been put up for discussion in the first reading at the first meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Legal Policy and State Building during the autumn session.

The committee member Nizami Safarov mentioned a bill on approval of the Fourth Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Extradition as the third issue on the meeting agenda.

According to Safarov, this additional protocol serves to modernize and supplement a number of provisions of the above convention adopted in 1957.

The fourth issue on the agenda of the meeting was related to the bill on the approval of the Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters, which envisions the creation of appropriate means to ensure timely communication to the addressee of judicial and extrajudicial documents which will be presented abroad.

It was noted that the provisions of both conventions won’t be applied by Azerbaijan to Armenia until the complete elimination of the conflict consequences and normalization of relations with the Armenian side.

The bill on the approval of the Convention on Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance was presented by Committee Chairman Ali Huseynli.

He noted that the convention envisions improvement of cooperation between states on the international procedure for the collection of alimony for children and other forms of family maintenance, and Azerbaijan will also join it with provisos regarding Armenia.