BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian discussed regional issues, Trend reports via Bayramov's Twitter post.

According to the minister, the sides exchanged opinions on regional issues, as well as bilateral ties.

Bayramov informed his Iranian colleague about the latest provocations of Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan.