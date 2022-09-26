Chairman of Russian State Duma to visit Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on September 26, Trend reports via the website of the State Duma.

During the visit, a meeting with the leadership of the Azerbaijani Parliament is planned to be held.

On September 23, 2020, a meeting was held in Moscow between Volodin and the Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

Previously, he paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 24-25, 2018.