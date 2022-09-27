Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
September 27 became beginning of road to glorious victory – Administration of President of Türkiye

Politics Materials 27 September 2022 11:59 (UTC +04:00)
September 27 became beginning of road to glorious victory – Administration of President of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. September 27, 2020 became the beginning of the road to glorious victory [in second Karabakh war], the Administration of the President of the Republic of Türkiye told Trend.

According to the office, Azerbaijan has made every diplomatic effort to liberate its lands from the Armenian occupation, however Armenia's disregard for diplomacy triggered the start of the second Karabakh war,” the administration said.

It was also noted that Azerbaijan has always been a supporter of peace and stability.

“The starting date of the second Karabakh war is a proud moment not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Türkiye. Turkey will further provide full support to fraternal Azerbaijan. The reconstruction activities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan once again testify to the country's commitment to regional stability,” the administration said.

