BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Today, September 27, exactly two years passes since the beginning of the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh War. The counter-offensive operation in the Karabakh region became a turning point in the history of not only Azerbaijan but also the entire region. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces gained a Victory over the Armenian Army, restored Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and created a fundamentally new reality in the region under the leadership of victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The National Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan is held on September 27.

The whole country and millions of our compatriots in various countries remember the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the Karabakh region from the Armenian occupation. We revere the memory of hundreds of civilians of Tartar, Barda, and Ganja cities, who were subjected to treacherous bombardments. We remember the journalists and civilians who died as a result of mine explosions in the liberated Azerbaijani territories after the hostilities ended. And of course, on this day, all of Azerbaijan remembers tens of thousands of victims of the Armenian occupation, who died during the first Karabakh war and during 30 years of attempts to resolve the Karabakh conflict peacefully.

The Armenian aggression inflicted indelible damage on three generations of Azerbaijanis and this will never be forgotten by anyone in Azerbaijan. However, at the same time, September 27 not only is a day of the bitterness of loss and pain but also a day of national pride.

The Armenian aggression has become an unhealed wound for three generations of our compatriots, but today, September 27, is the day when we not only share the bitterness of sorrow, pain and loss experienced by the nation over the past decades, but also the day of national pride. The day from which the difficult 44-day journey of the Azerbaijani people to the historical Victory began.

The 44-day second Karabakh war truly united all of us. Millions of Azerbaijanis, regardless of nationality, faith and other characteristics, have united around President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijani army, having passed the most serious test in the recent history of Azerbaijan. Rallying like one iron fist, Azerbaijan, under the leadership of the head of state, fulfilled a historic mission to liberate its territory from invaders. It was thanks to the efforts, strategy and long-term effective policy of the head of state that the basis was prepared, which made it possible to liberate the occupied territories. A stable and developing economy was built, stability was ensured, a modern and well-equipped army was formed - all these components of a successful state determined the success of our country. President Ilham Aliyev formed these components, and then carried out the historic mission of restoring the territorial integrity of the country.

Today hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani flags will be waving from windows, on balconies and streets on September 27, which are not only a tribute to the memory of martyrs, but is also a symbol of the unshakeable will of the Azerbaijani people. The flags that will be waving all over the country on September 27 are also a reminder: it is hard for us to lose our sons, but we are ready to defend our country and our just cause to the last drop of blood. And if the course of events requires, the nation will unite around its president and the iron fist will again destroy any threat to Azerbaijan’s future.

Emin Aliyev

Editor-in-chief of Trend News Agency