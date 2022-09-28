Assistant of Azerbaijani President talks meeting with Armenian Security Council's secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The meeting between Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and Secretary of Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan took place under the initiative of President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House on September 27, Trend reports.

"We thank the US for arranging the meeting and efforts to ensure sustainable regional peace. The meeting results were reported by Jake Sullivan in an agreed way. The major point here is to continue working on the peace agenda within a specific timeline. The meeting addressed peace agreement negotiations, border delimitation, the opening of transport lines, as well as issues regarding landmines and missing persons, which are part of the humanitarian agenda," Hajiyev said.