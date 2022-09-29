Chronicles of Victory: September 29, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a counter-offensive operation, later called 'Iron Fist' in response to Armenian Armed Forces on September 27,2020, Trend reports.

Second Karabakh war, which lasted for 44 days, resulted in the end of almost 30 years of occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke in video format at the meeting of the Heads of state and government on the topic 'Financing for the Sustainable Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond Initiative' to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In addition, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva made a remark regarding the second Karabakh war on her Instagram page, posting "May the Almighty God bless every Azerbaijani to kiss the holy land of Karabakh."

Moreover, President Ilham Aliyev answered the questions during Russian '60 Minutes' program.

At the same time, heavy fighting continued during the night: one enemy tank and up to ten soldiers were neutralized. Meanwhile, the offensive of Azerbaijani Army for the liberation of the Fuzuli city continued.

Furthermore, enemy's tank was destroyed in the direction of Aghdara and Azerbaijani artillery units delivered crushing blows to the enemy.