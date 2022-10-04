Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers hold meeting (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on October 4, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, a delegation of the Turkish Defense Ministry has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Hasanov met the delegation at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Then a solemn welcoming ceremony was held at the ministry. The national anthems of both countries were played and, in accordance with the protocol, a note was made in the Book of Honor.

Welcoming the guests, Hasanov expressed satisfaction with the meeting with them in Azerbaijan and noted that the strategic alliance between the two countries in all areas is built on the basis of friendly and fraternal relations.

The minister spoke about the operational situation which has been formed after the decisive response measures taken by the Azerbaijani army against the latest provocations of the Armenian armed forces [on September 12-14], as well as about the work done in the field of army building.

Positively assessing his visit to Azerbaijan, Akar expressed condolences to the families and close relatives of the servicemen who died while suppressing large-scale provocations by Armenia, and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured soldiers.

He stressed his confidence that cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, based on mutual trust and support, will continue to develop successfully.

At the meeting, the importance of holding joint military exercises in order to further increase the level of professionalism of military personnel was emphasized.

The prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, regional security, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.