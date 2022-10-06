Azerbaijani, Turkish naval special forces holding joint exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Joint exercises of the underwater attack and defense units of the Azerbaijani naval special forces and the special forces unit of the Turkish Navy are being held in Marmaris city, Türkiye, in accordance with the plan for 2022, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, during the exercises held at the Aksaz naval base, the military personnel of the two fraternal countries will carry out the tasks of practicing ground and sea tactics, searching for and destroying unexploded ordnances and sea mines.

According to the plan, the participants of the exercises will perform individual and group tactical shooting, carry out raids in mixed groups, dive tasks using special breathing apparatus at sea in day and night conditions, and other tasks.

The exercises will last until October 14.