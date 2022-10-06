Prosecutor General's Office names number of Azerbaijani servicemen, civilians killed as result of Armenian crimes (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:58)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. A total of 400 Azerbaijani servicemen and 31 civilians were killed following Armenian crimes from 1994 through 2020, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Junior Counselor of Justice Ilgar Safarov said at the joint briefing of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the crimes committed by Armenia's armed forces and illegal formations against Azerbaijan since 1988 to the present day, Trend reports.

"During the ceasefire period, 400 servicemen and 31 civilians were deliberately killed, whereas 1,042 servicemen and 69 civilians suffered attempts on their lives. The decision was made to indict 305 perpetrators, as well as to choose a measure of restraint in the form of absentee arrest," Safarov added.