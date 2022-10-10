Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan neutralizes mines laid by Armenians in Kalbajar and Dashkasan districts (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 10 October 2022 12:06 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan neutralizes mines laid by Armenians in Kalbajar and Dashkasan districts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The engineer-sapper units of Azerbaijani army continue activities on demining the liberated territories and supply roads, Trend reports citing Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As a result of demining activities, from October 8 until today, 63 PMN-E anti-personnel mines, 89 PMN-2 anti-personnel mines, and one OZM-72E anti-personnel mine, recently revealed in Kalbajar and Dashkasan regions, were neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

The necessary measures for engineering support in the liberated territories continue.

