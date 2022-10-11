Positions of Azerbaijani army in Dashkasan come under fire (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 08:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Positions of Azerbaijani army came under fire, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The units of the Armenian armed forces from their positions located in the direction of the settlement of Garayman in the Basarkecher district using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the settlement of Astaf in the Dashkasan district from small arms on October 10, at 23:00 (GMT+4).

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate countermeasures.