Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks families destroyed in Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. As many as 26 people (25 Azerbaijanis and one Russian citizen) were deliberately killed as a result of rocket attacks on Ganja by the Armenian armed forces on October 4, 5, 8, 11 and 17, 2020, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Junior Counselor of Justice Ilgar Safarov said at roundtable discussions on the second anniversary of the Armenian terror in Ganja of October 11, 2020, Trend reports.

He said that of those killed, five people were over the age of 60, one was under the age of 5, and five were between the ages of 5 and 18.

"A total of 175 civilians, including 86 men, 57 women and 32 children, acquired severe injuries. Among the injured, 24 people were over the age of 60, 21 people – between the ages of 5 and 18, as well as 11 people, were under the age of 5," Safarov said.

He noted that the Ganja incidents of October 11 and 17, 2020 destroyed six families in total.