All our military operations were lightning-fast - Azerbaijani border guards (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. All military formations of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the 2020 second Karabakh war showed unparalleled heroism and courage, Trend reports on October 20.

Azerbaijani servicemen, rapidly moving forward, crushing the Armenian occupiers with lightning strikes.

A crew of Trend TV's Karabakh bureau visited Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts and met with a group of servicemen of the State Border Service (SBS), as well as the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, who took part in the military operations in these territories.

A serviceman of the SBS, a Hero of the Second Karabakh War Babak Alakbarov, servicemen Aladdin Taghiyev, Nasib Mirzayev, a serviceman of the Ministry of Defense Ali Gunduz and others spoke about their combat path and shared the details of military operations.

VIDEO: