Azerbaijani diaspora organizes exhibition rally showing Armenia's war crimes in front of UN office in Vienna (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The exhibition rally, showing war crimes committed by Armenian armed forces during the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the Second Karabakh War was held in front of the UN office in Vienna, Trend reports on October 20 via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

During the exhibition rally, photos showing the consequences of the missile attacks committed by Armenian armed forces on Ganja, Naftalan, Barda, Tartar, Mingachevir, and other cities of Azerbaijan [during the Second Karabakh War], as a result of which 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed, and 454 civilians were injured of varying severity.

Besides, photos showing the mass grave found in Edilli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district, and mines laid on Azerbaijani lands were presented.

The photos were accompanied by such slogans and appeals as "Armenian armed forces committed an unprecedented massacre against Azerbaijani civilians", "We demand bringing the Armenian armed forces, responsible for committing numerous war crimes, to justice!", "We call on international organizations to condemn the Armenians who committed war crimes!", "Stop the Armenian aggression!".

Accompanied by the performance on the kamancha [Azerbaijani stringed bowed musical instrument] by the Azerbaijani musician Ruhulla Aziz, who lives in Austria, the memory of all the victims of war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan was honored.

The Vienna residents who showed interest in the action were informed in detail about the war crimes of Armenia.