International Court of Justice dismisses Armenia's request

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The International Court of Justice dismissed Armenia's request for the modification of the Court’s Order of 7 December 2021 indicating provisional measures, Trend reports citing the International Court's statement.

On 12 October 2022, the International Court of Justice issued an Order on Armenia’s request for the modification of the Court’s Order of 7 December 2021 indicating provisional measures in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan).

Thus, the Court “concludes that the hostilities which erupted between the Parties in September 2022 and the detention of Armenian military personnel do not constitute a change in the situation justifying modification of the Order of 7 December 2021 within the meaning of Article 76 of the Rules of Court”.