Armenian church leads its people to new problems and tragedies - head of CMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Armenian church, unfortunately, is active among those who are pushing Armenian people towards the idea of revanchism, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said, while speaking at a conference on 'The richness of the Turkic-Islamic heritage and its value amid the urgent problems of modern time', Trend reports on October 21.

"We've returned to Karabakh forever. However, there are still those among Armenians who live with a sense of revenge, want to occupy foreign lands," he said, adding that there are still those who seek to realize their ambitions endangering the existence of Armenian people, state, leading the people to problems with false promises.