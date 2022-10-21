French press highlights opening of Azerbaijan's Zangilan International Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. French La Gazette online newspaper published an article about the opening ceremony of the Zangilan International Airport, which took place on October 20 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports on October 21.

According to the article, the airport with a runway length of 3,000 meters and a width of 60 meters, has the potential to receive all types of aircraft, including wide-body cargo aircraft.

The article also stressed that the Zangilan International Airport is one of the main facilities contributing to the transformation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh into an important transport hub.

"This is the second airport of international importance commissioned after the Fuzuli airport in the territories liberated from occupation. Construction of the third airport is underway in the Lachin district," the article said.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) assigned ZZE code to the Zangilan Airport, added the article.