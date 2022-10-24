Protest against Armenian war crimes takes place in Brussels (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. A peaceful rally was held in front of the European Union headquarters in Brussels to demand an end to Armenia's war crimes once and for all, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The event, organized by the Federation of Azerbaijanis of Belgium, drew attention to Armenia's war crimes, including the mass grave found in Adilli village of Khojavand district, the missile attacks on Ganja, Naftalan, Barda, Tartar, Mingachevir and other Azerbaijani cities two years ago.

The photo materials demonstrated at the action were accompanied by slogans and appeals such as 'Azerbaijan respects all universal values!', 'Armenian Armed Forces have committed unprecedented massacre not only against Azerbaijani servicemen but also against peaceful citizens', 'We demand that Armenian Armed Forces responsible for numerous war crimes answer to the law!', 'We call on international organizations to condemn the Armenians who have committed war crimes!', 'Stop the Armenian aggression!'

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Federation of Belgium, 'Ana Vatan' Azerbaijani Women Association, the Benelux Azerbaijani Congress, and activists of the Azerbaijani community living in Belgium and the Netherlands took part in the event. The aim of the event was to draw the attention of the leaders of the EU countries assembled in Brussels on October 20-21 to Armenia's war crimes.