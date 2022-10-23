President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President send message from Karabakh to circles trying to put pressure on Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, raised many important issues related to both the further development of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and regional issues in press statements in the Jabrayil district after the opening ceremony of the Zangilan International Airport, Trend reports on October 22.

President Ilham Aliyev drew attention to the destruction of cities in Karabakh after the first Karabakh war, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - to the silence of international organizations about this vandalism.

"Today, our official ceremony was held in Jabrayil. In fact, there is no city of Jabrayil because right where we are sitting, there were buildings, people lived and worked. But during the Armenian occupation, Armenians destroyed all our cities and villages. These destroyed buildings are what is left of the city of Jabrayil. This destruction was not committed in the first Karabakh war, but by the Armenians during the years of occupation. They have so much hatred for the people of Azerbaijan that they razed all our buildings to the ground. The main goal behind this was that Azerbaijanis should never return to these lands. There would be no place to return," the head of the Azerbaijani state said.

Speaking about the destruction of cities and villages in Karabakh, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sharply criticized Western structures.

"I look around and see the state Jabrayil has been brought to during the years of occupation. I asked my brother whether the OSCE or the European Union come here to see all this. No, they don't. Why don't they come? Because they will understand their guilt, they will see what the West has done. They will see the state of Jabrayil and other regions of Karabakh during the years of occupation they supported. Of course, they don't want to see that. In fact, they know what they’ve done here," the Turkish president said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that it’s definitely necessary to sue and demand compensation.

"We must demand compensation, thus driving them into a corner. The world needs to get to know the West better. We all need to know," the Turkish president noted.

The leaders' statements about the vandalism committed in Karabakh, and criticism of the indifferent attitude of Western organizations to this are a weighty response to some European circles trying to influence the region through the Armenians and accuse Azerbaijan of "occupation".

The West created conditions of impunity for the Armenians and was silent about their barbaric actions in Karabakh. There is no need for unwarranted interference in the peace process by any forces trying thereby to influence the region now that the conflict has been resolved. If these circles were so interested in the region, they could react to the atrocities committed by the Armenians during the occupation.

The Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders also spoke about the joint restoration of the Karabakh region destroyed by the Armenians. The Turkish president highly appreciated the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev in this direction, stressing that the opening of the second airport within a year on the lands liberated from occupation is a task that not every country can perform.

"Turkiye is ready to be alongside Azerbaijan within the framework of the Karabakh development plan in all projects, including agriculture, green energy and smart cities. We have already taken steps based on solidarity. We are ready to implement more important and gigantic projects together by developing these projects. Naturally, other important steps include the "Azerbaijani-Turkish International Forestry Training Center", the "Smart Nursery" and the "Forest of Friendship" complex, the foundation of which we have laid in Jabrayil. It is also a symbol of our solidarity," the head of the Turkish state said.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized Türkiye's support for the construction process in Karabakh. The head of state said that currently Turkish-Azerbaijani unity is again seen in the restored Karabakh and Zangazur.

"Large-scale restoration and construction work is underway. Today, together with my dear brother, we got acquainted with the construction of the railway and celebrated the opening of the "Dost Agropark" together. This is the first private investment in this region, and the name of this agricultural park, "Dost Agropark", says it all," President Ilham Aliyev noted.

As it’s known, attempts are being made to interfere in the processes in the South Caucasus and the work to create the Zangazur corridor. In their press statements, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye also mentioned these issues.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed out that the fear and anxiety of some circles related to the Zangazur corridor, which will connect Nakhchivan with the western regions of Azerbaijan, are far from reality.

"In other words, after all these steps related to Karabakh such fear is irrelevant. Azerbaijan continues marching along its path with confident steps. Contributing to the cause of peace, tranquility and stability, this road will open trade and investment opportunities for all countries located along the East-West and Middle Corridor routes that run through the Caspian," the Turkish president said.

President Ilham Aliyev reminded the forces attempting to interfere in the region and to prevent the creation of the Zangazur corridor about the Shusha declaration, and Turkish-Azerbaijani unity.

"It is yet another celebration of Turkiye-Azerbaijan unity and brotherhood today. A powerful country as such as Turkiye is our brother, and it is an immense happiness for us. The second Karabakh war and the period after the war have strengthened this unity even more. Last year, we signed the Shusha Declaration in Shusha, and Turkiye and Azerbaijan officially became allies. We became allies in all areas, and this is a huge celebration for our peoples. At the same time, it is a serious message to the region and the world. Because Turkish-Azerbaijani unity is a very important factor in the region. It is a factor of peace and stability. But, at the same time, if someone still wants to act unfairly against us, of course, they should seriously consider this factor," President Ilham Aliyev said.

During their speeches, the heads of the two states sent a message that the steps of Ankara and Baku in the region are aimed at peace, stability, and the implementation of economic and transport projects in a short time.