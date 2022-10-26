Azerbaijan has its own development vision that may influence entire Caucasus region – Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan has its own development vision that may influence the entire Caucasus region, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin said, answering Trend correspondent's question at a press conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Center on October 26.

He underscored Azerbaijan's good strategic location linking East and West.

Speaking of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Serageldin said that the Center helps to explore energy consumption, climate change, food security, and other global issues in Azerbaijan.