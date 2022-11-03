Azerbaijani MFA confirms scheduled meeting of country's FM with Armenian colleague in Washington (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 18:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said the trilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would be held in Washington in the near future, Trend reports.

While answering local reporters' questions in this regard, the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said that Azerbaijan adheres to the principle that such meetings should be announced by the host country first.

"Azerbaijani Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Minister Ararat Mirzoyan are expected to meet indeed at the initiative of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington in the foreseeable future," he added.