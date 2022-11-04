Azerbaijan's defense minister watches exercises of tank and military commando units (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry watched the exercises of tank and military commando units, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Hasanov visited the commando control points, where, after observing the exercises and preparatory exercises of the commando, the reports of the command staff were presented.

The reports said that in the course of exercises, the incapacitation of armored vehicles of a mock enemy at close range by setting up ambushes and trenches, as well as the performance of combat missions by commando fighters in populated areas, is practiced.

In accordance with the exercise plan, the tank units also carried out the methods of advancing armored vehicles with firing.

Highly appreciating the actions of the commandos and tank units, Hasanov gave additional instructions to further increase the intensity and effectiveness of combat training, taking into account the experience gained in the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan.