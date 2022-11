BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Victory Day, Trend reports via President Erdogan's Twitter post.

"My heartfelt congratulations to Azerbaijan on November 8 – Victory Day, which marks the liberation of Karabakh after a 44-day struggle that became legendary. Karabakh is Azerbaijan and will always be Azerbaijan," the president wrote.