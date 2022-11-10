Turkic world even more united with Azerbaijan's victory - former Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Victory of Azerbaijan is a glorious page in the history of the Turkic world, Former Turkish Ambassador, Head of IMZA Social Development Support Public Union, Co-chairman of the Union of Elders of Türkiye and the Turkic world Hulusi Kilic told Trend.

He noted that Azerbaijan was victorious in Karabakh due to the Supreme Commander-In-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the strength of the heroic Azerbaijani army and the unity of the Azerbaijani people.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on the second anniversary of the victory in second Karabakh war, Kilic said that this victory is the pride of the Turkic world.

"With the victory in Karabakh, new reality arose in the region. It also marked the beginning of a new era in the Turkic world. The Turkic world has become even more united and stronger," he said.