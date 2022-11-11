All countries from the region will benefit from opening of Zangazur corridor - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. All countries from the region will benefit from the opening of the Zangazur corridor, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"The results of the Second Karabakh War create new opportunities for the region. Azerbaijan actively promotes the establishment of the Zangazur Corridor and carries out large-scale activities related to the corridor in its territory. All countries from the region will benefit from the opening of the Zangazur corridor," the head of state said.