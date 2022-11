BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva signed the “Declaration on Global Zero Emissions Pledge in the name of the world, which is our common home” in Samarkand on November 11, Trend reports.

The declaration prepared at the initiative of Türkiye was also signed by First Lady of Uzbekistan Ziroathon Mirziyoyeva, and Hungarian prime minister’s wife Aniko Levai.

