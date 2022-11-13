Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Türkiye in connection with explosion in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his condolences to Türkiye in connection with the explosion in Istanbul, FM wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We were deeply saddened by the news of the explosion on Istiglal Avenue in Istanbul. We express our condolences to the families and friends of those who died as a result of this terrorist act, our fraternal Türkiye, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Azerbaijan is always close to fraternal Turkey!," he wrote.

Today, at about 16:20, a powerful explosion occurred on Istiglal Street in Istanbul, Türkiye. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

The explosion killed 6 people and injured 53 others.