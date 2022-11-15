Azerbaijani community in Netherlands protests against draft resolution of French Senate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The Azerbaijani community in the Kingdom of the Netherlands strongly condemns the draft resolution against Azerbaijan presented by six members of the French Senate, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Committee on Diaspora Work.

In the application addressed to the French senators on behalf of the "Ana Veten" Union of Azerbaijani Women of Europe, the Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress, and the "International Club of Azerbaijani Women," it is stated that Azerbaijanis of the Netherlands reject the draft resolution completely.

Azerbaijanis residing in the Netherlands consider the draft to be an absolutely prejudiced and one-track view of the situation in the region of the South Caucasus, noting that they perceive unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan as accusations made against them.

In the draft resolution, the role of aggressor is assigned to Azerbaijan, and the fact that millions of Azerbaijanis were deprived of their fundamental rights during the 30-year occupation as well as subjected to war crimes is not considered. "Such a prejudiced attitude, preference is given to one nation, discrimination, and blind condemnation of another is a public manifestation of national intolerance and racism!"

The requirements stated in paragraph 20 of the draft resolution against Azerbaijan regarding the "right of the refugees (Armenians) to return," "ensuring the preservation of Armenian culture and Armenian heritage," and accusations of committing "mass crimes" are deemed inadmissible and unacceptable. Azerbaijanis call for the investigation of those accusations at the International Criminal Court.

The Azerbaijani community called on the senators to think about the war crimes, that Armenia committed against Azerbaijan and condemned the fact that France is silent about the murder of Azerbaijani children.

The following rhetorical and fair questions are posed to the French senators: "Don't Azerbaijani children, torn and mutilated at night in their cradles, deserve the attention of members of the Senate?", "Are you depriving Azerbaijani refugees of this right in comparison to Armenians who left Karabakh, whose number is significantly smaller?" "Do the members of the French Senate consider Azerbaijan's history, culture, and religion to be of less value in comparison with those of other nations of the Caucasus?"

The Azerbaijanis living in the Netherlands accused the draft resolution's authors of attempting to escalate tensions in the region and demanded that they not obstruct the negotiation process with biased accusations and sanctions. They called on the Senate of France to establish peace, stability, and progress in the region.