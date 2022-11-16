French Senate resolution undermines peacebuilding efforts in region - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The resolution, passed by the French Senate on 15 November, undermines peacebuilding efforts in the region, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on her Twitter page on November 16, Trend reports.

"The resolution of the French Senate dated November 15, 2022 once again shows that this biased position, far from reality in the region, does not serve the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and is detrimental to peacebuilding efforts in the region," she wrote.