'Unique place' - First lady of Ukraine mentions Gobustan Reserve in her post (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, has made a post on her official Instagram account, where she has mentioned Azerbaijan's Gobustan State Historical and Cultural Reserve, Trend reports.

She noted that there are 50 Ukrainian-language audio guides in 32 countries.

"Here are 50 significant cultural and historical sites where the Ukrainian language was heard. Azerbaijan, Gobustan State Historical and Cultural Reserve. A unique place where more than 6,000 rock paintings can be found. One of the first places on the planet where art appeared. New sights and new audio guides in Ukrainian are sure to be next in line," said Zelenska.