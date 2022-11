Details added: first version posted on 17:48

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Russian foreign minister’s special representative for promoting the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia Igor Khovayev will visit Azerbaijan, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Nechayev said during a weekly briefing on November 17, Trend reports.

“Igor Khovayev made a planned trip to Yerevan. The trip to Baku is ahead,” Nechayev noted.